Sask. United Church leaders call on fellow Christian church to 'take responsibility' for abuse allegations

United Church leaders across Saskatchewan have issued a public letter calling on officials with Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy and Mile Two Church to "cease denying or minimizing" widespread abuse allegations.

"We call now on Mile Two Church to accept responsibility for the harms that Saskatoon Legacy Christian Academy has caused in their name," states the open letter published Friday on the website of the Living Skies Regional Council, which represents United Church ministers in Saskatchewan.

More than 50 former students have come forward to police or have added their names to a proposed class action lawsuit against the church and school. More than a dozen agreed to share their stories of alleged emotional, physical and sexual abuse as part of a CBC News investigation.

The allegations include exorcisms, solitary confinement and a harsh form of corporal punishment known as "paddling."

The United Church letter takes issue with Mile Two pastor Brien Johnson's comments in a sermon, reported by CBC News.

"Some of the stories are true. Some of the stories I think are exaggerated. Some of them I don't know if they're true or not.… We've got to trust that the truth is going to come to light and we want the truth to come to light," Johnson said in the sermon.

Jordan Cantwell is with the Living Skies Regional Council, which represents United Church ministers in Saskatchewan. She is urging the Mile Two Church leadership in Saskatoon to 'take responsibility' for widespread abuse allegations. (submitted by Jordan Cantwell.)

The letter states that Mile Two leaders must "reflect on whether they are creating an environment of mistrust or fear that impedes the truth being heard and accepted."

"We call on them to ensure that their words and actions do not perpetuate a dangerous environment for … any other survivors of Legacy Christian Academy, and indeed for any survivors of Christian-based abuse."

The letter also states the United ministers support the alleged victims. One of them is Caitlin Erickson, whose home was recently vandalized with Bible verses spray painted on the walls. Days later, the house was heavily damaged by fire. No arrests have been announced.

Jordan Cantwell is a member of the Living Skies Regional Council. She urged Mile Two and Legacy leaders to take positive action.

"Please take responsibility for what has happened under your watch and and move quickly toward the healing, reparations and reconciliation work that needs to happen," Cantwell said in an interview.

CBC News called Mile Two Church and Legacy Christian Academy officials to ask if they planned to issue a public statements about the vandalism and arson against Erickson, which occurred two weeks ago.

On Friday afternoon, Johnson emailed a statement to CBC News.

"The leadership and congregation of Two Mile Church were very distressed to hear about the threats and vandalism against Ms. Erickson recently reported in the media. The Church does not endorse or condone these unacceptable actions taken by others," the statement said.