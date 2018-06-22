Unifor urges industry to put workers first in green transition

Union leaders and workers concerned they'll get left behind in a transition to sustainable energy and green practices have gathered in Saskatoon this week to discuss solutions.

Delegates from across Canada met to discuss how the union's members will fit into what one speaker called "the fourth industrial revolution"at Unifor's Just Transition conference that wraps up tomorrow.

"Workers need to be at the centre of any conversations about transition. So much of the discussion so far has simply been about targets and about reducing emissions and with workers as an afterthought, said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

"People have good, family-supporting jobs and they want to embrace the future," he said.

Unifor, the largest private sector union in Canada, was formed in 2013 when the Canadian Auto Workers and Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada merged.

It will continue to support progress and environmental initiatives, said McGarrigle, but workers have to be part of the plan.

"We want to see green infrastructure funds going forward so that we actually map out what's going to be needed over the next number of years and make sure that everything is in place to deal with it. You can't wait until the lights are just about to go off somewhere before you make these plans."

'Tremendous opportunities' in green transition

One of the concerns of Saskatchewan workers represented by Unifor is the eventual transition from coal to more sustainable energy sources. The union represents employees at several Crown corporations including SaskEnergy, SaskPower, and SaskWater.

Those corporations could see job action in the next few weeks. Unifor will continue negotiations on behalf of SaskTel with the provincial government on Wednesday. They are concerned especially with a wage freeze over the next two years.

Gavin McGarrigle speaks on behalf of Western Unifor employees worried about their role in a green future: 'You can't wait until the lights are just about to go off somewhere before you make these plans.'

Despite the current tension, McGarrigle said the union looks forward to "tremendous opportunities" throughout the transition to sustainable practices. That could mean investments into training during times of change. Dislocation will happen but he says that other countries have followed a similar model.

"Germany in particular has managed to move away from coal power and without anyone losing their job. Older workers were given ... abilities to retire early with dignity and other workers were transitioned," he said.

It needs to be a societal response, -Unifor's Gavin McGarrigle on keeping workers front and centre during progressive industrial changes

As with most industries, the energy sector seeks to keep costs low and make some sort of profit and therefore Unifor seeks to guard the jobs of energy sector employees which means engaging with all levels of government and becoming somewhat more activist than in the recent past.

"We had the mayor of Saskatoon here and he talked about the need to engage at the city level and we think that's critical so we can get that dialogue going between all the sectors."

McGarrigle notes that everyone can push for better environmental practices. Unifor, he says, supports all new green energy practices despite what it could mean for its members' jobs.

"It needs to be a societal response," said McGarrigle.

Painting a picture of the future

The conference included speakers from various groups, including First Nations leaders, academics, and employees from sectors Unifor represents, such as power, oil and gas, and fisheries.

Researcher and futurist Nikolas Badminton spoke about the opportunity of geothermal energy.

"[Unifor members] are all very skilled people that can work in new forms of energy. I think that's a huge opportunity for Canadians to get involved especially in Alberta," said the consultant.

"It's inevitable that we're going to stop pulling oil out of the ground and gas and the other fossil fuels as well," said the consultant.

Federal regulations around power plant projects have raised concern in Moose Jaw, where a project approved last year would no longer be compliant, indicating winds of change for Saskatchewan's energy sector (Submitted by SaskPower)

He called potential job loss throughout the transition as "an adjustment," and drew on examples from previous cultural and environmental change. Badminton noted that change does not necessarily mean job loss, echoing Unifor representative Gavin McGarrigle's assertions.

"Part of that is job creation as well," said Badminton.

"The companies they work for have to change and if they don't they're going to become obsolete."







