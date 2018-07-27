Unhappy tenants hope Sask Housing will reconsider looming smoking ban

Rick Lindsay says it's unfair to expect disabled or elderly tenants to go outside in the winter to smoke.

That's why the Saskatoon man and others are hoping the provincial government will reconsider a decision to ban smoking Aug 1 in all subsidized Saskatchewan Housing Corp. units.

Lindsay says while some tobacco and marijuana smokers can afford to buy their own home, people like him rely on Sask Housing and have nowhere else to go.

"We're all scared that if we don't follow it [the ban], then they'll give us a letter in the mail saying 'Stop, or you'll be evicted.' Well, we can't live anywhere else," Lindsay said.

Rick Lindsay hopes a compromise can be found before the smoking ban in his Sask Housing apartment takes effect. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

The changes follow a recent ruling in Regina by the Office of Residential Tenancies that said tenants have a right to a smoke-free environment. Some private rental companies are also banning smoking in their units.

Kevin Marshall, who lives in the same Saskatoon apartment as Lindsay, is confined to a wheelchair and smokes marijuana to deal with severe nerve pain. He says edible or pill forms of marijuana are more expensive and less effective than smoking the drug.

Even aided by his golden Labrador service dog McDuff, Marshall says, it will be extremely difficult for him and other elderly residents to deal with slippery sidewalks this winter every time they want to smoke. He says the tenants should have been consulted before the changes were made.

"I think it's wrong," Marshall said. "Where do we go when we're evicted in the middle of winter? It's not right to pick on the elderly or those that are sick."

Minister stands firm

Paul Merriman, the minister in charge of Sask Housing, says local housing authorities will be allowed to set up outdoor shelters on the property, but there will be no smoking indoors.

"These [dwellings] are owned by the taxpayer," Merriman said.

"I know that might pose some accessibility issues for some people, but this is the direction that most units are going across the country. We want to make sure the rights of the non-smoker are protected as well."