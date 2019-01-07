'It's financially taxing and discouraging': Ukrainian Orthodox church broken into on Ukrainian Christmas eve

A robbery at the St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox church in Saskatoon put a bit of a damper on Ukrainian Christmas.

Pastor Demjan Hohol said his backpack was taken when he went into the church on Saturday to set-up for festivities on Sunday.

"While I was occupied, somebody had come in the back door of the space we rent, pushed in the door, noticed that I had my backpack there and grabbed it," Hohol said.

He said his keys to the building were in the backpack. He told CBC News that later on Saturday night, someone broke into the building and stole numerous items from the church.

Hohol said the robbery is hurtful because people in the church "scrimped and saved" to buy the items — which he noted usually come from across the world.

"It's financially taxing and discouraging that somebody would choose to do such a thing," Hohol said.

Items have little to no value outside of church

Hohol said the items that were taken will have little to no meaning or value outside of the church.

He noted one of the items that was taken was the holder for the candle used in the Service of the Artoklasia, where five loaves of bread are blessed.

"There's no other purpose for it other than that," he said. "I don't know where [the thief] is thinking they'll sell this or use it."

Along with the candle holder, Hohol's cassock, which he said had many precious memories to him, and a menaion — a book that contains all of the church's monthly services, were taken.

"To be without those words, our service will be less, less uplifting," he said. "It'll be a sadder service than we've ever had."

He said ultimately the items are replaceable, but it's an expense the church will have to cover unless it's replaced.

"We would love to have them recovered, that would be wonderful," Hohol said. "I'm hoping that they're in good condition, and not just tossed in a garbage bin somewhere."

He said he hoped for the people who stole the items have a change of heart and realized that what they stole had a special significance to the church.

Hohol said police were notified of the theft and he was thankful they were investigating the matter. A Saskatoon Police spokesperson confirmed the incidents happened and said an investigator would be assigned to the file soon.