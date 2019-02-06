People may not be able to catch an Uber from the Saskatoon airport just yet, but the company hopes that won't be the case for long.

"Presently, riders can use Uber for an affordable trip to the airport," Jean-Christophe de le Rue, Uber Canada's public policy manager, said via email Wednesday. "We hope to be permitted to do pickups at the airport in the near future."

De le Rue went on to say that "we have had good initial conversations with airport management about operating at YXE."

That matches the vibe coming off the Saskatoon Airport Authority, also known as Skyxe.

"As Saskatoon welcomes ride-sharing to the city, Skyxe continues to work hard to bring this new transportation option to the airport," the authority said in a post on its website Tuesday, the day Uber launched its least expensive variant, UberX, in Saskatoon.

"Airports across Canada are welcoming ride-sharing to their curbside operations as an alternative mean of transportation for their travelling guests, and Skyxe is committed to bringing ride-sharing to our curb as quickly as possible," the authority continued.

"We are working with our internal stakeholders as well as ride-share partners to establish this exciting new service, and hope to see ride-sharing on the Skyxe curb soon!"

The authority recently launched a new pricing scheme for Skyxe-licensed taxis. It's a flat rate, depending on which part of the city the passenger is picked up from.

The flat rate for pickups in the downtown core is $20.

By comparison, someone wanting to hitch an Uber to the airport from the downtown core late Wednesday morning would have paid $24.57, according to the Uber app.

De le Rue of Uber declined to comment on the price differential and its sustainability.