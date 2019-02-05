Uber ready to launch its ride-hailing service today in Saskatoon

Uber is launching its ride-hailing service later today in Saskatoon.

Along with local representatives, the company is going to make the announcement this afternoon in front of City Hall.

Late last year the city gave the green light to transportation network companies (TNCs) such as Uber and Lyft after the province changed its regulations.

Local taxi companies have argued TNCs would lead to an unfair playing field.

Under Saskatoon's bylaw cab companies and TNCs must charge a starting rate of $3.75 and both have to do criminal record checks on their drivers.

There is no word yet if Uber has hired any drivers.

Lyft has not said when it might begin operations in Saskatoon.