U of Sask expects staff, students to get booster vaccination, but won't be mandatory

As the return to in-person classes at the University of Saskatchewan draws closer, the school says it expects students and staff to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but is stopping short of making that mandatory.

The U of S is expected to resume in-person classes on Feb. 7. While all staff, faculty and students will be required to have two shots of a vaccine in order to attend class or on-campus events, a booster shot will not be necessary.

The university said some people have only recently received their second doses of the vaccine.

"They would have to wait a few months, three months in this case, to become eligible" for their third dose, said Dr. Darcy Marciniuk, chair of the university's pandemic response team.

Even though the third dose will not be mandatory, Dr. Marciniuk strongly urges everyone who is eligible receive the booster.

"A booster reduces the rate of infectivity and it reduces the severity of disease when people become infected," he said.

"Those are all goals that are very important as we try to minimize disruption and support increased on-campus activity."

At present, the university said it has a 99 per cent vaccination rate among faculty, staff and students, which means about 30,000 people have been vaccinated.

As well, the university has a mandatory mask policy and has brought out testing programs. Anyone who is showing COVID-19 symptoms must stay home until they feel better.

The U of S said it plans on fully resuming classes on Feb. 7, but has not made a final decision on that.

The U of S is asking anyone who receives a booster shot to update their vaccine status on the university's PAWS online campus notification system.