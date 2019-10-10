New research chair to help make University of Saskatchewan a 'mecca' for waterfowl and wetland studies

Ducks Unlimited is installing a new chair at the University of Saskatchewan who will lead students in research into waterfowl and wetlands conservation across Canada — the first position of its kind in the country, the university says.

The two groups made the announcement Thursday at a press conference held at the university's Saskatoon campus. The University of Saskatchewan beat out several other Canadian schools, which weren't named, for the honour.

The new position will help make the university "a mecca" for waterland and waterfowl studies, said Karla Guyn, the CEO of Ducks Unlimited.

Guyn said Saskatoon is an ideal place to locate the yet-to-be-chosen chair because of what's referred to as the Prairie Pothole Region — a large wetlands area that encompasses parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and even the Dakota states.

The research overseen by the chair could even help improve people's drinking water, Guyn said after Thursday's ceremony.

"Wetlands are just like little bathtubs on the landscape," she explained.

"Those bathtubs help hold the water there. The vegetation helps absorb nutrients and any kind of runoff that goes into them. So that's the linkage between protecting waterfowl habitat or wetlands and improving water quality water."

The recruitment process for the new chair position will begin right away, Thursday's audience heard. (Matt Garand/CBC)

Guyn said the recruitment process for the chair will begin right away. The university and Ducks Unlimited are trying to raise $5 million to fund the new initiative.

Guyn, a University of Saskatchewan alum, said she felt so passionately about the project that she made the first donation, of more than $10,000.

Ducks Unlimited currently has seven endowed chairs in wetland and waterfowl conservation, but they're all based in the United States.

"We got all of those people together two years ago and we said, 'OK, where does the next one need to be?' We all agreed it needed to be in the Prairies and University of Saskatchewan was the logical choice," Guyn said.