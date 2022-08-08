U.S. court doc outlines allegations that Sask. woman staged disappearance

Prosecutors representing the United States in court against Dawn Walker want her detained until she stands trial on charges of using a false identity to enter their country.

Walker is a woman from Saskatoon who was the subject of an extensive search after she disappeared with her son about two weeks ago. She was found and arrested in Oregon on Friday and has been detained in the U.S. since.

On Monday, Saskatoon police said Walker was facing charges of parental abduction and public mischief in Canada, along with U.S. charges related to using false documents to cross the border. Police said another legal guardian of Walker's son brought him home to Saskatoon on Sunday.

U.S. prosecutors filed a court document in Oregon on Monday arguing that Walker is a "flight risk and should be detained pending trial and her eventual extradition to Canada."

The prosecutors allege that Walker "kidnapped her child," faked her and her son's deaths, then fled to the U.S. as part of an "elaborate and well thought out plan."

"The defendant went to extreme efforts to steal identities for her and her son that allowed them to unlawfully enter the United States and hide; she hid and funnelled assets to accounts to fund her flight from the law," the document says.

Walker's friends and family have urged the public to wait to hear Walker's rationale for what happened and why before jumping to conclusions.

An online fundraiser to help Walker access legal support has also raised thousands of dollars.

Officials allegedly discovered checklist for staging 'disappearance'

The U.S. document says officials found checklists in Walker's possessions detailing how she planned to stage her death and disappearance.

After Walker was arrested, agents 'found the defendant’s check list for how to stage her death and disappearance,' according to the court document. (United States Attorney District of Oregon)

The to-dos included dying her hair, packing the car, getting toys, throwing her phone into the water, ditching her car by the bridge, possibly buying a fishing rod, "find nearest border," covering a distinctive tattoo and other things, the document says.

Prosecutors wrote that Walker had fake identities in her possession when she was arrested, and argued that Walker could be capable of evading the U.S. justice system by relying on the planning that brought her across the border in the first place.

"For the reasons set forth herein, we respectfully request that the Court to detain the defendant pending trial and find she pose an unacceptable risk of non-appearance at future court hearings."

Read the full document here:

A mysterious disappearance

Walker is a prominent Indigenous author in Canada and high-ranking official with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations who has been described as an advocate for other Indigenous women.

The 48-year-old member of the Okanese First Nation was reported missing to police on July 24 after her friends and family hadn't heard from her — a behaviour considered out of character. She had been last seen on July 22 at a business in Saskatoon.

On July 25, police found her truck and other personal belongings at Chief Whitecap Park, just south of Saskatoon near the South Saskatchewan River. Police learned someone in the area had found Walker's purse a couple of days earlier.

Emergency crews, community organizations and volunteers spent days searching around the South Saskatchewan River for Walker and her child with no results.

Walker was found on Friday in the U.S. and charged in relation to the alleged false passport. According to the U.S. court document, there is a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison for one of the U.S. charges she faces and up to six months for the other.

"The government has been informed by Canadian authorities that criminal charges will be pursued against the defendant and that they will seek a provisional arrest warrant and her extradition back to Canada," the document says.