U of S track athlete breaks 35-year-old record in 300-metre race

A University of Saskatchewan athlete sped into the records books this past weekend.

Karson Lehner broke a 35-year-old record in the 300-metre race at the Canada West Track and Field Championship held in Saskatoon.

Lehner clocked in at 33.07 seconds, breaking Saskatoon Olympian Cyprian Enweani's previous record of 33.50.

"[I was] just waiting for that time to pop up on the clock, and when it finally did, I can't even describe it," Lehner told Saskatoon Morning. "Phenomenal feeling, so happy and excited with that time. A bunch of my teammates ran down from the bleachers."

The run sets the new record for the 300-metre dash in the Canada West Universities Athletic Association, a regional membership association for universities in Western Canada.

Lehner also ran a personal best of 6.81 seconds in the 60-metre race, taking second place.

(Supplied by Huskie Athletics)

Going into the final, he clocked 33.64 in practice runs for the 300 metre and didn't expect to break the record at the meet.

"Waiting down there, for that time to pop up on the clock, I knew I ran a fast time but I didn't think I ran that fast," he said.

The Field House's recent renovations may have also played a role, Lehner says. The renovations included a new track and field surface that is the same type used at the Olympics.

"I'd say it definitely plays a bit of a role to get us moving a little quicker on that track."

Lehner says he's going to continue training and hopes to someday make it to the Olympics, but his focus is on doing his best every time he hits the track.

"Almost all track athletes will tell you they're always chasing their personal best. And I'm no exception to that rule, so any time I step on that track, whether it be in a competition or practice, you always want to get that little bit faster time popping up on the clock."