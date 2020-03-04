U of Sask. pilot aimed at reducing opioid use looks at new model for pain management

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are testing a new model in the treatment of chronic pain.

On Tuesday, Health Canada announced it would be giving the school's college of pharmacy and nutrition $1.7 million over three years to implement and assess a pharmacist-led, interprofessional model of pain management.

The model being piloted at the U of S will see pharmacists working with doctors, nurse practitioners and chronic-pain specialists to develop customized pain-management plans for their patients, with a focus on medication management and non-drug options.

The aim of the model is to improve patient health and reduce the use of opioids.

Derek Jorgenson is a professor at the college and the director of the school's Medical Assessment Centre.

He said in Canada, referrals to chronic pain specialists are "extremely limited," and in Saskatchewan there is only one publicly funded, interprofessional chronic pain clinic. That means patients may be forced to wait or seek out care elsewhere.

He says getting patients more access to specialists, even if it's through their pharmacist, is important.

"It means everything," he said. "They just want to know that you're trying to find a solution to their problem and that you're doing everything you can."

Jorgenson said even if a patient knows their file is being reviewed by a specialist, it can be comforting to them, even if they never see the specialist themselves.

The model will also provide patients information on alternative, non-drug options for dealing with chronic pain, like physiotherapy and exercise, while also working to educate them on the safest pain-management approach.

Janet Gunderson, who has been dealing with chronic pain issues since 1997, says she's excited about the new funding, as it will speed up patients' access to specialists. (Matt Garand/CBC)

For Janet Gunderson, who has been dealing with chronic pain since 1997, the funding is significant.

"It's exciting because people get access to pain experts via their pharmacist and there's such long waits and, as [Jorgenson] said, only one pain clinic in Saskatchewan," she said.

The new model will allow people dealing with chronic pain better access to a specialist, Gunderson said, which is important. In the past, she's had to travel out of province for that care.

"I think it will speed things up," she said.

Jim Carr, the member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre and the prime minister's special representative for the Prairies, was at the U of S on Tuesday as part of the announcement. He said chronic pain can cause a range of issues, ranging from social isolation to suicide.

Carr said if the project goes well, it's possible it could be rolled out in other jurisdictions.

MP Jim Carr, who is also the prime minister's special representative to the Prairies, says the funding will go help Canadians get access to care and information about how to best treat chronic pain. (Matt Garand/CBC)

"We have first-rate researchers who will be taking their best look at new methodologies," he said.

"These are experienced and talented people in their own fields and with their own expertise, and with an additional funding boost from Health Canada, we're confident that we'll be able to move forward."

The $1.7 million awarded to the U of S was part of a roughly $3-million investment from the federal government to address chronic pain in Canada.

Alberta Health Services will receive $1.2 million to "implement and evaluate pathways to care" for people living with pain and those with opioid-use disorders.

In a press release, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the government is committed to helping those living with chronic pain.

"Anyone who lives with chronic pain knows the toll it can take on one's daily life. Persistent pain can make it hard to go to school or work. It can make it hard to take part in everyday activities with friends and family," she said in the statement.

"That's why our government is committed to helping Canadians living with chronic pain. Whether it's developing chronic pain management strategies or tools to inform on opioids, this funding will help millions of Canadians affected by chronic pain."