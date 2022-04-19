University of Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask use until June 30

The University of Saskatchewan is extending its mandatory mask use mandate on campus after a growing number of reported COVID-19 cases on campus.

On Thursday, the university announced it would be requiring masks on campus until June 30. Previously, the mask mandate was set to expire on April 30.

"With the continued spread of and increase in positive cases throughout the province and city, the mask requirement will be extended to June 30 to ensure the safety of the campus community and to ensure as little disruption to core university activities as possible," read a statement on the university's website.

According to the university, there were 418 positive COVID-19 cases reported among staff, students and faculty between April 1-13. The university says 375 of those cases involved people who had participated in on campus activities.

Mask use will continue to be mandatory in most indoor spaces including hallways, classrooms and recreation facilities.

As well, the university is mandating all staff and students stay home if they have flu-like symptoms, even if they have received a negative COVID-19 test.

Previously, the university had reported 348 positive COVID-19 cases between March 17-31.

The university said it anticipated that health and safety mandates would continue to lessen over the summer months.

In-person classes resumed at the university on Feb. 7. At the start of the winter semester, all staff, students and faculty were required to have two doses of the vaccine.

It said the pandemic response team would continue to monitor the situation and continue to make recommendations to the university on COVID-19 safety.