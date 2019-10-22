U of S campus closed until noon after massive power outage

Classes at the University of Saskatchewan have been temporarily postponed after a large section of the city lost power caused by a car crash Monday night.

Police said a vehicle hit a median and a power pole at 8th Street and Boychuk Drive just before 11:30 p.m. CST. The crash knocked over power poles and caused a massive power outage.

A large section of the city lost power, including Lawson Heights, River Heights, Sutherland, Wildwood, Willowgrove and Briarwood.

After the accident, one man ran from the vehicle was caught by police. Officers said charges are pending.

Power to all residential areas had been restored by 6 a.m. CST. SaskPower believed power wouldn't be back on at the University of Saskatchewan until 8 a.m. but students and faculty are asked to stay off campus until this afternoon.

Police had closed both lanes of 8th Street all the way to Briarwood for power line repairs.



