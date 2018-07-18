U of S brings teacher program to Treaty 4 territory

The University of Saskatchewan's Indian Teacher Education Program (ITEP) has been offering on-reserve teacher training since the 1970s, but never in Treaty 4 territory.

Now an agree with Kahkewistahaw First Nation, located about 150 kilometres eat of Regina, has changed that.

"[Indigenous] people are brilliant, they are amazing, and they are smart," said ITEP director Chris Scribe, but he added that "sometimes we feel like we don't belong."

Scribe knows the power of ITEP's outreach. Years ago he was working in the icy oilfields of Alberta when a friend suggested he might try going back to school. But the idea of heading off to the big city to attend university was a daunting one.

"There was never any vision for having First Nation's people there … the system that was created wasn't created for success."

So, Scribe enrolled in ITEP on the Thunderchild First Nation.

"I got to sit down with my peers and cohorts and a really strong team of educators," he said.

"I don't have to check my Indigenous at the door, in order to be successful; I can just sit down and learn,".

Not everybody has the ability to up and move everything. - Chris Scribe

Listen to the interview with ITEP director Chris Scribe on CBC Saskatchewan's Saskatoon Morning:

Some Indigenous youth can't go to university, so the university goes to them. And now the program that makes that happen is expanding into Treaty 4 territory. The University of Saskatchewan and the Kahkewistahaw First Nation signed a Memorandum of Understanding to start an education program on the reserve. Chris Scribe. is the Director of the Indian Teacher Education Program at the University and a graduate of the program. 9:21

Program still needed

Scribe said that even with the University of Saskatchewan fully engaged in trying to Indigenize its campus and the First Nations University of Canada in Regina into its 15th year, ITEP's outreach is relevant.

"Not everybody has the ability to up and move everything," he said.

As evidence, Scribe told the story of a 65-year-old grandmother who was able to achieve her dream.

"We would have lost all of those teachings, all of those stories, all of that land-based knowledge, because we didn't deliver that program on a reserve."