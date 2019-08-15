U of R researcher rescues barn swallows with nests made of coconuts

Regina's Stephen King shares at least one quality with the famous author he shares a name with: a big imagination.

When a nest of barn swallows fell to the ground at the University of Regina campus, the researcher — who is also a bird enthusiast — immediately remembered a piece of information he had read years ago.

"There was a story on the CBC website about two years ago about two people who were making these coconut shell nests," said King

"I had sort of filed that away."

He had previously seen three little babies had been in the nest before a large storm in July knocked it from its perch.

There was just one bird remaining when King went to investigate. He promptly named it Bernard the barn swallow.

Regina researcher Stephen King makes nesting spots for barn swallows out of coconuts. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

He scooped little Bernard up on his lunch hour, took the bird home and crushed some ants to feed him.

King headed to the hospital with the bird and dropped him off at Salthaven animal rescue in Regina.

They released Bernard near a family of swallows near Edenwold.

Barn swallows are on the decline, partly due to loss of habitat in the province's barns.

That's why King started to make nests of coconut shells.

Now some of King's creations are in use at the University of Regina's library.

King's creations are now on display at the University of Regina library. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Supermarket to super nest

King offered some tips for anyone looking to make their own coco-nests.

Prepare the coconut. After purchasing a coconut, drill three holes on the end and pour out the coconut milk before you cut into it. The coconut needs to be cut lengthwise, into two cups. Cut those in half so you have four parts to work with. Get rid of the meat. King used a drywall spreader.



King recommends a trial-and-error approach to find the best spot for the nest. (Matthew Howard/CBC)