Judge to decide today if Tyler Vandewater's repeated stabbing of cellmate Chris Van Camp was murder

A Saskatchewan judge will decide Thursday morning whether a Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate's brutal stabbing of his cellmate constitutes murder or a justified means of self-defence.

Arguments in the second-degree murder trial of Tyler Vandewater took place in late January and early February. Vandewater stood accused of murdering Chris Van Camp after the two men were locked alone in their cell on the night on June 6, 2017.

Vandewater testified that he repeatedly stabbed Van Camp with a homemade prison shiv because Van Camp suddenly turned aggressive and came at Vandewater with his own shank.

Linh Lê, the Crown prosecutor, pointed out that Van Camp's body bore more than 60 wounds of varying severities, including more than 20 stab wounds to the head.

Brain Pfefferle, Vandwater's attorney, argued that Lê failed to prove that Vandewater didn't act in self-defence. Vandewater is the only living witness to what transpired in the cell that night, Pfefferle said.

Chris Van Camp's body bore more than 60 wounds of varying severities, according to the autopsy. (Facebook)

Conviction would come with life sentence

Vandewater's trial in Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench was a judge-only proceeding. Justice Brian Scherman alone will rule on Vandewater's fate Thursday morning.

That's scheduled to happen just after 10 a.m. CST.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Vandewater faces a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years before he's eligible for parole.

Sentencing submissions, if needed, would happen at a later date.

Vandewater is already serving time on a number of offences.

"I've got a lot of years," Vandewater said at one point during the trial. "I'm not going anywhere."

