Tyler Vandewater appeals 2nd-degree murder conviction in slaying of cellmate Chris Van Camp

Tyler Vandewater, the Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate recently found guilty of murdering his cellmate Chris Van Camp, is appealing his conviction.

Vandewater, 31, filed his appeal of the second-degree murder conviction on Friday, within hours of learning he would not be eligible for parole for at least 16 years.

Vandewater was tried by judge earlier this year in Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench. Justice Brian Scherman oversaw the trial.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle argued Vandewater killed Van Camp in self-defence. Vandewater testified that, on a night in June 2017 when the two were locked in their cell alone for the night, an unhinged Van Camp came at him with a prison shank, forcing Vandewater to return force with his own illicitly-crafted prison weapon.

Scherman seriously questioned Vandewater's credibility and found Vandewater guilty of second-degree murder, effectively handing Vandewater a life sentence, as is mandatory for that crime.

Judge misundertsood evidence, defence lawyer says

At Friday's sentencing hearing, Scherman decided Vandwater wouldn't be eligible for parole for at least 16 years. A question mark now potentially hangs over that parole eligibility, given Vandewater's appeal.

Pfefferle filed the appeal on several grounds, including the assertion that Scherman misunderstood trial evidence focused on prison culture.

The trial heard from Vandewater that guards and inmates generally don't talk much.

"Besides asking for toilet paper, you don't have too many interactions with them. It's not in your greatest interest to," he said.

Doing so would lead other inmates to label you a snitch and potentially get you stabbed, Vandewater said. So could passing a note or pushing the emergency button of your cell.

The trial also heard from a guard, Rod Frank, who said guards wouldn't look at a note or stop long enough to give any sign they'd been given anything, as doing so could put an inmate in danger.

"The learned trial justice had said that the prison culture coloured Mr. Vandewater's testimony such that he shouldn't be believed. For example, the issue of him appearing to be beholden to the gang and therefore, you know, we can't really trust what he's saying," Pfefferle said in an interview summarizing his view the conviction.

"In other times, [Scherman is] saying that if the accused was actually perceiving a threat, he would have contacted the guards or he would have notified by pushing the buzzer. I think we heard essentially uncontroverted evidence that no one pushes the buzzer in that unit, that it's not something that's part of the prison culture, part of the prison code.

"In some ways, Mr. Vandewater is being criticized for not behaving as you and I would behave in other times."

Read the full notice of appeal here.

'I don't think he'll get it': mom

Pfefferle said the appeal hearing likely won't take place for months. If successful, it would essentially make Friday's parole eligibility decision a "moot issue," Pfefferle said.

The appellate court could also decide to convict Vandewater on a lesser offence, such as manslaughter, Pfefferle added.

Lauren Laithwaite, Van Camp's mother, said she was aware of the appeal.

"I don't think he'll get it," she said.

CBC News has also reached out to the Crown prosecutor on the case, Linh Lê, for comment.