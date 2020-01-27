Sask. Pen murder trial: Judge reserves decision on Tyler Vandewater case

Lawyers made closing arguments Wednesday in the murder trial of Tyler Vandewater.

The Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate is accused of second-degree murder in the death of his cellmate, Chris Van Vamp.

Over the past week and a half 18 witnesses, many of them guards, have testified in the judge-only trial in Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench.

Only one witness, Vandewater himself, could speak first-hand about what happened in the cell after lockdown, just after midnight on June, 7, 2017.

Vandewater said Van Camp unexpectedly turned paranoid and threatened him with a homemade prison shank. Vandewater drew his own blade and admitted to repeatedly stabbing Van Camp. He said he did so in self-defence.

"The only question truly before the court is: has the Crown proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Tyler Vandewater did not act in self-defence? We respectfully submit the answer to this question is 'No'," defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle wrote in a brief summarizing his argument.

Linh Lê, the Crown prosecutor, has pointed out during the trial that Van Camp's body bore more than 60 wounds and lacerations, including more than 20 stab wounds to the head.

She also questioned Vandewater on why he kicked Van Camp after the stabbings and listed Vandewater's criminal record. He was convicted of aggravated assault three times after Van Camp's death, court heard.

'Nasty, brutish and short'

Pfefferle has countered that while the wounds to Van Camp "may seem excessive at first glance", his response to a life-threatening situation was "purely instinctual."

Pfefferle began his brief with a quote from a prior court case suggesting that prison life is not unlike the primitive state of man described by philosopher Thomas Hobbes: "solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short."

Under Lê's cross-examination, Vandewater testified that after a point, he stopped realizing what he was doing during his bloody flight with Van Camp.

Chris Van Camp's body was not found by guards until hours after his death. (Facebook)

Asked by Lê why he didn't notify guards about the incident, Vandewater said the gang culture on his ward highly discourages any talking to guards. He also said he was initially afraid of how other members of the Terror Squad gang would react to Van Camp's death.

Lê's cross-examination of defence witnesses called Vandewater's credibility into question. For example, Vandewater said timed beatings of fellow gang members, called "minutes," were disciplinary in nature.

But only moments later, Vandewater's fellow inmate and "disassociated" gang member, Darren Nilsson, refuted Vandewater's assertion and said the beatings were a way of initiating members into the gang.

'I'm not going anywhere'

Pfefferle is asking Justice Brian Scherman to acquit Vandewater of both second-degree murder and the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Scherman said he'll return with a decision on March 5.

Regardless of whether Vandwater is found guilty and sentenced, Vandewater's prior convictions — which also include robbery and assault with a weapon — guarantee he'll remain in Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a while.

"I've got a lot of years," he said. "I'm not going anywhere."