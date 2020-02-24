OPP raid on Tyendinaga Mohawk rail blockade 'troubling': Saskatoon protester

A protester at a demonstration in Saskatoon says he was troubled by the images of Monday's OPP raid on the Mohawks of Tyendinaga rail blockade near Belleville, Ont.

The blockade had been stopping the flow of goods along the rail system in Eastern Canada for almost three weeks, in solidarity with the opposition of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs to the construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. Police moved in Monday to enforce a court injunction and made several arrests.

Daniel Fontaine has been taking part in a Saskatoon protest camp next to CP rail tracks near Avenue J.

"I'm quite active on social media," Fontaine said. "So I've been getting a lot of sort of troubling images coming my way and having to negotiate in my own mind what this all means."

At least one protester at the Mohawk blockade was wrestled to the ground soon after police moved in around 8:15 a.m. ET.

"Swaths of police officers pinning people down on the ground. It's not something that I think the world loves to see," Fontaine said.

"It's not something that as a Canadian I'm proud to see."

Fontaine said he believes this morning's raid near Belleville is "just the beginning of something bigger."

"So it's a little worrisome. Not so much for here locally that I worry about any sort of ripple effect from this," he said.

"But my heart and my spirit are concerned about the rest of the country."

Protesters erected the Saskatoon camp Saturday in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

It drew counter-protests on the weekend, but there were no counter-protesters at the site Monday.

As of Monday, the protesters in Saskatoon were not blocking the tracks and had not stopped any trains.

Fontaine said he doesn't know if things will change following today's events in Ontario.

"There's frustration for sure, but there's no anger and violence, at least in Saskatoon," Fontaine said. "But frustration, definitely."

Police have been monitoring the demonstration.

While the Wet'suwet'en hereditary clan chiefs are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in northern B.C., 20 elected First Nations band councils have signed benefit agreements with the company and the route has been approved by the B.C. government.

However, construction on part of the pipeline's current proposed route is now on hold after the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office ruled Coastal GasLink must consult further with some affected Indigenous communities.

The company has been given 30 days to hold those talks before resubmitting its final report for approval.