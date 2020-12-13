Two organizers fined after anti-mask demonstration in Regina

Regina police say two organizers of an anti-mask demonstration in Regina have been fined $2,800 for violating Saskatchewan's Public Health Orders.

On Saturday a large group of people gathered outside of the Regina Legislature for what the Regina Police Service called in a news release an "anti-mask convoy/rally."

Both a man and a woman were fined and Regina police say they were identified as the organizers of the event.

Each ticket carries a fine of $2,800.

In the news release, police thanked the media and members of the public for their cooperation.

"We understand the emotion and anxiety caused by this event; we also have families," the news release said. "Together, we will get through this time."

I understand a large anti-mask rally is being planned today in Regina. I hope those attending would consider how insignificant the inconveniences they are being asked to follow really are compared to the pain of losing a loved one. —@PremierScottMoe

Earlier in the day, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also took to Twitter to address the event.

After offering his condolences to the family of 11 people who were reported to have died after contracting COVID-19, Moe asked those at the rally to "consider how insignificant the inconveniences they are being asked to follow really are compared to the pain of losing a loved one."

Regina police say the man who was fined is a resident in Saskatoon while the woman is from Deer Valley.