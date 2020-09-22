Two men acquitted over death of Jason Bird at Sask. Penitentiary

Two men who faced charges in the death of an inmate during a riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary nearly four years ago have been acquitted.

Landon McKay and Brandon Burns were found not guilty in the death of 43-year-old Jason Bird, as well as additional charges of attempted murder in the beating and stabbing of another inmate.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice B.J. Scherman said the reliability of witness testimony raised too many concerns, and he could not find either man guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Three other men have been sentenced in relation to Bird's death.