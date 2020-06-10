Transportation Safety Board says crew inexperience contributed to 2017 death at Sask. CN Rail yard

The Transportation Safety Board says a foreman at a CN Rail yard in Melville, Sask., had only been doing the job for five shifts before a fatal 2017 accident.

On Dec. 22, 2017, the 26-year-old woman was killed as a crew was moving cars in the yard uphill without using air brakes, a routine procedure that can be dangerous if proper procedures are not met.

The Transportation Safety Board released the final report on its investigation on Wednesday. It found that the crew was moving three loaded cars uphill without air brakes, by pushing into them with a remote-controlled locomotive.

However, the bump didn't provide the cars with enough momentum, and they ended up rolling backwards, uncontrolled.

The foreman jumped onto the lead car and tried to apply the hand brake, which did not stop the cars.

The out-of-control rail cars slammed into some parked rail cars, and the foreman was killed.

The investigator determined that the crew's limited experience contributed to the accident.

"In a perfect situation, you'd have an experienced employee working with a less-experienced employee," senior TSB investigator Glen Pilon said Wednesday.

"They would both be utilizing the remote control through the shift back and forth, depending on the move. In that way, the younger employee can gain experience."

Investigators say the train cars lost control as they were being moved uphill. (Transportation Safety Board)

The investigator said the procedure was difficult, and would have been safer if done by a more experienced person.

"It's quite a tricky move, especially when there's a hill," he said.

"And while she was able to perform similar moves in another area of the yard, where there was a hill, she didn't modify the way she was working."

The report also said there were communication problems between the foreman and her helper.

The helper believed the foreman was performing another type of procedure to move the cars, and was not able to intervene in time.

Multiple occasions

This isn't the first time that cars have gone out of control at a rail yard across the country.

The practice of "kicking cars," or rolling them through the yard with a locomotive, resulted in about 500 instances of cars losing control over the past 10 years, the TSB says.

"It can be done effectively, it can be done safely," said Pilon.

"But there are areas where it probably shouldn't be done."

The board issued a recommendation that unions and rail companies work on the issue of uncontrolled movements of cars when they're being switched without air brakes.

Pilon said the recommendation shows the board takes the issue seriously and would like to see action.

"When this happened, we said, 'look, we have to do something,'" he said.

"It's a very serious situation."

Since the accident, CN Rail has banned the practice of kicking cars uphill.

The Transportation Safety Board cannot assign fault or assign civil or criminal liability.