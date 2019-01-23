Trudeau to visit La Loche Wednesday, 3 years after mass shooting in northern Sask. village

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will return to La Loche, Sask., Wednesday morning — a visit that comes just after the three-year anniversary of the deadly shootings in that northern village.

On Jan. 22, 2016, a then 17-year-old killed two teens with a shotgun in a home in La Loche. He then went to the local high school, where he killed two more people and injured seven others.

Trudeau, who previously visited the village in January 2016 following the shootings, is expected to make an announcement while he is there on Wednesday.

In a statement on his official website, Trudeau said he offered his deepest sympathies to everyone involved and said the tragic loss of so many young people was "immeasurable."

The memorial bench outside Dene High School in La Loche remains full of mementoes, placed there in remembrance of the victims and survivors of the 2016 school shooting. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Trudeau's statement went on to say he knows more needs to be done and that his government will continue to work with Indigenous people, and with municipal, territorial and provincial governments, to address the issues facing La Loche and places like it across the country.

Robert St. Pierre, La Loche's mayor, said earlier this month that while there has been progress, there is still much more to be done.

"It's been three years," said St. Pierre, who assumed his position as mayor soon after the shooting.

"We've mentioned lack of housing, lack of employment, lack of services in the community. We're still there."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will also visit La Loche on Wednesday.