Trudeau frustrated by delayed report on RCMP conduct in Colten Boushie case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's frustrated by delays related to a review of the Colten Boushie case.

"The wait is extremely difficult to find answers. It interferes with the grieving process and leaves gaping wounds that are difficult to fill. That's why as a society, we need to better on getting those answers," Trudeau told reporters Tuesday.

Boushie's uncle Alvin Baptiste said he believes Trudeau is sincere, but "maybe he just doesn't have the power to change things."

Boushie, a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in west-central Saskatchewan, was fatally shot in a farm yard in August, 2016. Gerald Stanley was charged with murder and found not guilty in a high profile trial.

The RCMP's conduct and actions were questioned on several fronts, from the way they notified his mother of the death to the handling of evidence.

The federal Civilian Review and Complaints Commission was investigating these issues. The report and RCMP response was due to be made public in the summer, but according to the Globe and Mail, nothing has been released.

Trudeau said that's unacceptable and he's asked Public Safety Minister Bill Blair to look into the status of the review.

Baptiste said the family has been fighting for years for all the answers, and to make the needed changes to the justice system. He said some things have changed for the better, but others have not.

Baptiste said the provincial government also promised changes, but then he was disappointed to hear the Crown declined to appeal. He said the new provincial trespassing laws were also a step backward in the reconciliation process.

"Sometimes, things work out, sometimes they don't," he said. "Everything is political."