Carjacking victim whose assailant shot self in leg at 140 km/h still haunted by incident

Marty Chamakese is in jail now, but his victim says he hasn't gotten over what happened on a Wednesday morning back in November.

Chamakese pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court to kidnapping and a handful of firearms charges in December. Chamakese admitted to forcing a man at gunpoint to drive him to North Battleford. He was sentenced to five years.

The victim had let the 31-year-old into his truck to warm up while it idled in the Flying J parking lot on the northern edge of the Saskatoon. Once in the truck, Chamakese produced a shotgun and ordered him to drive north.

​It ended when Chamakese accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own gun.

"I feel better knowing that he's off the streets and can't do it to somebody else, for sure" said Gary, the kidnapping victim. CBC agreed not publish his last name.

"With work and everything, I haven't had time to process it, really, to be honest with you. It was unbelievable, to say the least."

Gary doesn't think the sentence really fits the crime.

"For something like that, what I've been through, not really," he said in an interview Thursday. "It's better than nothing, I guess."