Police say woman was forced into truck, sexually assaulted in Saskatoon

A woman in Saskatoon was allegedly forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted near Avenue R North on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a report around 4 p.m CST that a 19-year-old woman was forced into a truck up and assaulted. The suspect was apparently driving a four-door red Dodge truck. The woman fought her attacker off and fled to a home nearby where she called police.

Police are now looking for more information about the suspect. He's described as is six-feet tall, about 200 pounds, with a mustache and chubby face. The woman told police his eyebrows are almost white.

He was wearing a denim jacket with white, fuzzy lining, blue jeans and glasses.

The woman also reported seeing an orange and black dice hanging from the rearview mirror.