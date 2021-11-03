Treaty boundary signage coming to Sask. highways

The Government of Saskatchewan has agreed to place highway signs marking treaty boundaries across the province.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced its plans to partner with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner on the project and have the first sign installed by spring of 2022 at the latest.

"We value the insight and counsel of the Treaty Commissioner and her office," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said in a news release.

"We are proud to support and invest in this initiative to educate on our collective history, celebrate the importance of our Treaty relationship, and work toward reconciliation."

While Saskatchewan falls into four treaty areas, the signs will mark the borders of the two largest territories, Treaties 4 and 6.

The Office of the Treaty Commissioner will oversee the final design of the signs, which will follow provincial standards.

This will be the first time a province has officially marked treaty boundaries on highway signs.

"This is the start of a much-needed public recognition of the Treaty territories in Saskatchewan." Treaty Commissioner of Saskatchewan Mary Culbertson said.

"The path to reach this point was long and involved conversations about our history and the desire of our knowledge keepers, who wanted to see these signs."

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Office of the Treaty Commissioner will work together to determine the exact location and composition of signs, and to ensure that the proper protocols and ceremony are observed prior to any installation.