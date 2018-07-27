Saskatoon hunter focuses on trophy meals, not trophy animals

A Saskatoon man is using social media to share his love for hunting and his passion for gourmet cooking.

Travis Hiebert is the creator of 306 Wild Meat Cookbook, a Facebook group where people share pictures of meals they have made out of game.

"I've never been one to trophy hunt so much," Hiebert said. "My trophy is the final [meal], and it brings the whole hunt full circle."

The meals he's shared on the social media pages include whitetail sirloin tip roast, apple whisky pulled pork, moose nachos and oatmeal with foraged berries.

"I think it's a great way for people to see that hunting isn't necessarily a bad thing, that you can get really good meat that's sustainable to the environment," Hiebert said.

Hiebert, pictured here, also shares his ‘trophy meals’ on Instagram at @fieldtofeast_sk. (Submitted by Travis Hiebert)

Life-long hunter

Hiebert, who been hunting since the age of 12, says he realized two years ago he wanted to eat gourmet meals without going to pricey restaurants.

After posting a few pictures to Facebook that garnered attention Hiebert created 306 Wild Meat Cookbook with some friends. It now has nearly 500 members.

"It's been incredibly encouraging and just a whole lot of fun doing," Hiebert said.

Tips and recipe

Hiebert says fresh ingredients are a crucial part of every meal he makes.

"Using food out of a can just isn't as good as anything fresh," Hiebert said.

Here's the recipe for Hiebert's surf 'n' turf meal: whitetail tomahawk chops with shrimp on ramen and a fresh garden salad with strawberry vinaigrette.