Saskatoon hunter focuses on trophy meals, not trophy animals
Travis Hiebert's Facebook group is a place where people share their wild meat meals
A Saskatoon man is using social media to share his love for hunting and his passion for gourmet cooking.
Travis Hiebert is the creator of 306 Wild Meat Cookbook, a Facebook group where people share pictures of meals they have made out of game.
"I've never been one to trophy hunt so much," Hiebert said. "My trophy is the final [meal], and it brings the whole hunt full circle."
The meals he's shared on the social media pages include whitetail sirloin tip roast, apple whisky pulled pork, moose nachos and oatmeal with foraged berries.
"I think it's a great way for people to see that hunting isn't necessarily a bad thing, that you can get really good meat that's sustainable to the environment," Hiebert said.
Life-long hunter
Hiebert, who been hunting since the age of 12, says he realized two years ago he wanted to eat gourmet meals without going to pricey restaurants.
After posting a few pictures to Facebook that garnered attention Hiebert created 306 Wild Meat Cookbook with some friends. It now has nearly 500 members.
"It's been incredibly encouraging and just a whole lot of fun doing," Hiebert said.
Tips and recipe
Hiebert says fresh ingredients are a crucial part of every meal he makes.
"Using food out of a can just isn't as good as anything fresh," Hiebert said.
Here's the recipe for Hiebert's surf 'n' turf meal: whitetail tomahawk chops with shrimp on ramen and a fresh garden salad with strawberry vinaigrette.
Ingredients
Surf
- 6-8 shrimp, unpeeled
- 3 tablespoons salted butter
- 2-3 cloves of garlic
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
Turf
- 2 venison tomahawk steaks
- 2 tablespoons dried basil
- 2 tablespoons dehydrated Saskatoon berry powder
Vinaigrette
- 4 strawberries
- 1/3 extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Directions
For the steaks:
Mix your dried basil and Saskatoon berry powder together and apply generously to your steaks, making sure that the steak is coated evenly. Cook your steak to an internal temperature of 131°F for a perfect medium rare.
For the shrimp:
Finely chop your garlic and mix it in with the butter in a smaller saucepan and bring to heat. Add the shrimp and sautee until shrimp are a bright red colour. Remove from heat. Serve on a bed of shrimp-flavoured ramen noodles, or with your favourite side.
For the vinaigrette:
Puree the strawberries. Add the mustard, red wine vinegar, and mix well. Shortly before serving add the olive oil and stir gently. Spoon over a fresh garden salad.