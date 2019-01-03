42-year-old in serious condition after semi collides with train near Saskatoon

A 42-year-old semi driver is in hospital after a Thursday morning collision with a train on Hanson Road, southeast of the village of Clavet, Sask.

The collision occurred near Nutrien's Clavet distribution terminal, about 25 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, Medavie EMS said in a news release Thursday.

The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m., according to the release.

Paramedics took the driver of the semi, a 42-year-old man, to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon in serious condition. The operator of the train was not injured.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.