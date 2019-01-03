Skip to Main Content
42-year-old in serious condition after semi collides with train near Saskatoon

A 42-year-old semi driver is in hospital after a Thursday morning collision with a train on Hanson Road, southeast of the village of Clavet, Sask.

Police are investigating to determine cause of Thursday morning collision

One man was taken to Royal University Hospital in serious condition after a collision between a semi and a train Thursday morning. (CBC)

The collision occurred near Nutrien's Clavet distribution terminal, about 25 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, Medavie EMS said in a news release Thursday.

The crash happened just after 10:15 a.m., according to the release.

Paramedics took the driver of the semi, a 42-year-old man, to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon in serious condition. The operator of the train was not injured.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.

