Traffic detoured after train and semi collide near Foam Lake, Sask.

Traffic on Highway 16 is being detoured around a collision between a train and a semi-trailer truck near Foam Lake, Sask., RCMP said Friday.

The accident happened Friday morning five kilometres west of the community, which is about 150 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and follow the directions of police.

RCMP said early Friday afternoon it's not yet known how the accident happened or if there were any injuries.

More information will be released as it becomes available, RCMP said.