Skip to Main Content
Train hauling grain derails in fiery crash north of Saskatoon
Breaking

Train hauling grain derails in fiery crash north of Saskatoon

A train hauling grain has derailed just north of Saskatoon, and fire crews are responding.

Highway 11 traffic blocked in both directions

CBC News ·
A train hauling grain derailed north of Saskatoon at Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Fire crews are responding to a train that has derailed just north of Saskatoon, the city's fire department said Tuesday.

The train, which was hauling grain, was on a Canadian National Railway line near Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road.

Video shows fire rising from the rail cars. Highway 11 is blocked in both directions as a result.

Crews from Warman are being called in to assist crews already on scene.

Social media posts also show flames and smoke on scene.

A CN train carrying grain has derailed at Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road, north of Saskatoon. 0:33

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us