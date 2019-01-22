Breaking
Train hauling grain derails in fiery crash north of Saskatoon
A train hauling grain has derailed just north of Saskatoon, and fire crews are responding.
Highway 11 traffic blocked in both directions
Fire crews are responding to a train that has derailed just north of Saskatoon, the city's fire department said Tuesday.
The train, which was hauling grain, was on a Canadian National Railway line near Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road.
Video shows fire rising from the rail cars. Highway 11 is blocked in both directions as a result.
Crews from Warman are being called in to assist crews already on scene.
Social media posts also show flames and smoke on scene.