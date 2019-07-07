No injuries after train derails near Kelliher

No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Kelliher on Saturday evening.

Officials with the Ituna Fire Department said the call for the derailment came in at around 6:50 p.m. and a statement from CN Rail indicated six train cars left the track roughly eight kilometres southeast of the community.

John Sopel, chief of the Ituna Fire Department, said when crews arrived, they surveyed the scene for any hazards and ensured members of the public kept clear.

"We did set up traffic control along the highway and basically we just kept onlookers from coming in towards the site where the derailment was," he said. "There were no issues. Everybody performed their positions quite well."

No dangerous goods were involved.

A train derailment occurred eight kilometres southeast of the community of Kelliher, Sask. on Saturday evening. (Google Maps)

Crews from the Ituna Fire Department were released at around 9 p.m. after officials with CN Rail arrived on site and took over the investigation.

"CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused to local residents," the railway said in a two-line statement. "CN is investigating the cause of this incident."

CBC Saskatoon requested an interview with an official from CN, but the request was declined.

In a release from RCMP on Sunday, motorists using Highway 15 are asked to take caution in the area as there are is a "considerable number of personnel" working in the area.

The train derailment has been keeping some businesses in the area busy.

Luigy Situ is a waiter with the Ituna Country Cafe. He spent a good chunk of Sunday morning running meals to the crews of people on site, of which he estimates there are "a couple hundred."

'For breakfast we brought only 40 meals, as that's what they requested," he said, they're currently prepping for the afternoon. "And for lunch, they're asking for 60."

"There's a bunch of trucks from all the workers around," he said.

In a release from RCMP, it was indicated the track should reopen between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with CN police and CN supervisory staff remaining on-scene to supervise the track repair and clean up.

