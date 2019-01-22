Train hauling grain derails in fiery crash north of Saskatoon

Fire crews are responding to a train that has derailed just north of Saskatoon, the city's fire department said Tuesday.

The train, which was hauling grain, was on a Canadian National Railway line near Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received the call around 9:26 a.m. and an estimated 15 to 25 cars of 50 derailed, according to Assistant Chief Wayne Rodger.

"What we're dealing with is flowing fuel," Rodger said. "It's a matter of trying to isolate that so we can continue with extinguishing it."

Video shows fire rising from the rail cars, while CN confirmed the locomotive fuel tank is leaking.

Crews from Warman have been called in to assist crews already on scene, while CN said it has its own crews also responding to the incident.

Social media posts show flames and smoke on scene.

A CN train carrying grain has derailed at Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road, north of Saskatoon. 0:33

Tankers from Warman and Delisle are on the scene and assisting in bringing the fire under control.

In a statement, CN said there is no danger to the public, with no dangerous goods involved and no injuries reported.

Highway 11 is currently blocked in both directions, and residents are encouraged to avoid the area. Motorists should be prepared to take a detour if travelling in the area.

CN said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.