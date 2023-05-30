SIRT investigating after 4 people seriously injured fleeing a traffic stop: Sask. RCMP

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which investigates when civilians are injured or killed during interactions with police, is looking into an incident on Moosomin First Nation where RCMP say four people were hospitalized with serious injuries after they hit a ditch trying to drive away from a traffic stop.

Moosomin First Nation is about 150 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. According to an RCMP news release, an officer from Battlefords RCMP tried to pull over a car on a grid road on the reserve Saturday morning. RCMP say the driver of the car sped away, but ended up going into a ditch.

The officer called for emergency services and STARS air ambulance, and the four people in the car were taken to the hospital, RCMP say.

An RCMP traffic analyst was dispatched to the scene.

SIRT said it will investigate the officer's actions in the case, while RCMP will investigate the actions of the people in the car.