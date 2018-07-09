Skip to Main Content
Woman dead after highway collision between tractor and semi-trailer

A serious crash on Highway 16 near Dalmeny, Sask. Monday morning killed a woman and sent a man to hospital.

Crash happened Monday morning, 55-year-old man also sent to hospital

RCMP have blocked traffic on Highway 16 after a tractor collided with a semi-trailer Monday morning. (CBC)

Medavie Health Services said a 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead after the tractor she was in collided with a semi-trailer truck just after 9 a.m. CST.

A 55-year-old man, also riding in the tractor, was taken to Royal University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt.

Traffic was blocked off and was being detoured into the southbound lane of Highway 16.

Dalmeny is located approximately 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

