Sask. towns still recovering from devastating weekend weather
Weekend storms brought tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail to province
Several areas of southwest Saskatchewan were ravaged by storms that toppled trees and grain towers, while others were hammered by hail and heat waves.
"It started with some rain, then the rain progressively got heavier and it just went pitch black outside," said Brooke Hein, a resident of Wapella, Sask., in a Facebook message. Wapella is located about 190 kilometres east of Regina.
"The rain was like waves hitting our windows and the only time you could see anything outside was when the lightning flashed and you just saw trees bending," she said.
Hein said she received a tornado warning as the storm progressed, so her family rushed to the basement.
The storm brought winds estimated at 110 to 130 km/h and toppled a 60-foot tree in her yard. Another tree fell onto the back of an old Ford truck her husband and his father had rebuilt.
Wapella was among a group of towns in southeast Saskatchewan that lost power early Saturday morning. The SaskPower outage map shows crews were dispatched at about 1:31 a.m. CST Saturday.
As of 9:14 a.m. CST Monday, people in Rocanville and Welwyn remain without power.
ECCC issued several tornado warnings across the province, including between Ceylon and Radville, Sask., where a tornado appears to have touched down.
A couple more shots of the brief <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tornado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tornado</a> SW of Radville, SK yesterday (July 18th) around 4:50pm. I wish I had been closer, unfortunately I left home a little later than I wanted to! But at least I finally have a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Skstorm</a> tor in the books this season! <a href="https://twitter.com/NTP_Reports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTP_Reports</a> <a href="https://t.co/CZcpudBP6E">pic.twitter.com/CZcpudBP6E</a>—@MBstormchasers
Chris Stammers, an ECCC meteorologist, said it hasn't been confirmed, but the tornado activity will be investigated further Monday.
A storm near Regina shifted into a tornado warning for more than an hour because of a swirling spotted on the radar, but it never touched down.
Other areas in the province — including around Lake Diefenbaker, Radville and Douglas Provincial Park — were also peppered with hail, some as large as golf balls, Stammers said.
"It was a very hot and humid air mass, so pretty primed for serious thunderstorm development," he said.
Elbow, Sask., received the most rainfall, 19 millimetres, combined with 89 km/h wind gusts.
Several Saskatchewan regions broke heat records over the weekend.
Val Marie, Sask., reached 39.2 C on Sunday, the hottest temperature across Canada that day and the third hottest in Canada so far this year.
Several other towns broke local records Saturday:
- Assiniboia area reached 35.8 C (previous record was 34.8 C in 1965).
- Lucky Lake area reached 36 C (previous record was 33.8 C in 2017).
- Meadow Lake area reached 29.4 C (previous record was 29.3 C in 1978).
- Saskatoon area reached 36.7 C (tied record set in 1941).
- Waskesiu Lake area reached 32 C (previous record was 29 in 1991).
- Watrous area reached 34.4 C (previous record was 33.3 in 1966).
More records fell Sunday:
- Assiniboia area reached 37.4 C (previous record was 35.9 C in 2003).
- Coronach area reached 37.7 C (previous record was 35 C in 1967).
- Weyburn area reached 35.3 C (previous record was 34.1 C in 2011).
Heat warnings remained in place for parts of the province's northeast Monday morning.
