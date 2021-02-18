Saskatchewan Health Authority investigating death of health-care worker

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it's investigating the death of a health-care worker as people grieve the loss of a North Battleford continuing care aide who had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"The SHA offers its condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of a staff member who died Monday in North Battleford," a spokesperson said.

While the SHA did not name the worker, he has been identified by a friend as 34-year-old Tom Thomas.

"He was a very caring person and a hard-working guy," Thomas's friend Don Paul told The Morning Edition on Thursday.

If Thomas's death is confirmed as having been related to COVID-19, it would mark the first known COVID-19 death among any health-care worker in Saskatchewan.

"To date, we have not had any confirmed COVID-19 deaths among health care workers," the SHA spokesperson said.

Died in emergency room, friend says

Paul said Thomas worked as an aide at Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford and that Thomas believed he may have been exposed to the virus at the hospital early in February — only 24 hours after being given his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the SHA, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the hospital on Feb. 4.

Paul said Thomas went into self-isolation away from his wife and 18-month-old child.

By Monday — roughly a week into quarantine — Thomas had chest pains and went to the emergency room, according to Paul.

"While he was waiting for the doctor to do the assessment, he had a sudden cardiac arrest and that's when the doctor came. He was found dead," Paul said.

Tom Thomas is survived by a wife and 18-month-old child. (Tom Thomas/Facebook)

Paul launched a GoFundMe page for Thomas' family that has so far collected more than $90,000 in donations.

Thomas was originally from Ponkunnam, Kerala, India, and had been working to become licensed as a registered nurse in Canada, Paul said.

"We are planning to take his remains after the funeral to send back to India where his parents are," Paul said.

The SHA said it's reaching out to family to offer support and also ensuring coworkers are aware of mental health supports.

"Out of respect for their family and for patient confidentiality, we are not able to provide any additional details at this time," the spokesperson said.