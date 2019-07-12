Single-vehicle crash near Tisdale, Sask. kills 1 man, injures 2 others

A 38-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Tisdale, Sask.

RCMP said the crash took place at about 9:25 p.m. CST Thursday on Highway 35, approximately three kilometres south of the community.

Police said the victim was the driver of the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries in the Tisdale hospital.

A 31-year-old male passenger was transported by STARS air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital.

Another injured passenger, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a Saskatoon hospital by ambulance.

There is no word on either man's condition.

RCMP said they will not be providing the name of the deceased. Police also said there would be no further updates.