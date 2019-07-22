Twenty-seven-year-old Shayla Orthner has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Edmonton's Tiki Brook-Lyn Laveridere.

Saskatchewan RCMP announced the charge in a news release on Monday afternoon. Police said Orthner was arrested and charged on July 20.

Orthner is also charged with kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Laverdiere went missing in May after attending the funeral of Tristen Nicholas Morningeagle Cook-Buckle, who was the victim of a homicide in Edmonton in April.

RCMP announced they were investigating Laverdiere's disappearance as a homicide in June. July 17, RCMP announced remains located outside of North Battleford belonged to Laveridere.

Orthner is set to make her first court appearance at North Battleford provincial court on Tuesday morning.

RCMP said they expect to make more arrests related to the case in the coming weeks.