Man charged with accessory in Tiki Laverdiere killing now accused of 1st-degree murder

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged Jesse Sangster with first-degree murder in the alleged killing of Tiki Laverdiere. Sangster is one of eight people charged in connection with the 25-year-old Edmonton woman's death.

Sangster, 23, who was previously charged with accessory after the fact to murder, is now also charged with kidnapping and improperly interfering with a human body along with the murder charge. The accessory charge is to be withdrawn Friday.

The new charge against Sangster brings the number of people charged with first-degree in the case to six. Nicole Cook, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas, Soaring Eagle Whitstone and Nikita Cook are the others.

Mavis Takakenew, who a family member said is the mother of Nicole Cook, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Cook is the mother of Tristen Cook-Buckle, a friend of Laverdiere's who was killed in Alberta in April.

Laverdiere was in Saskatchewan to attend Cook-Buckle's funeral at the Thunderchild First Nation when she disappeared in May. Her remains were found near North Battleford in July.

Brent Checkosis, who is also charged with accessory to murder after the fact, was seriously injured in a stabbing at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre while in custody awaiting his next court appearance.