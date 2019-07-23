2nd woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere

A second woman has now been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Edmonton woman Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Danita Thomas, 32, is also charged with kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Another woman, 27-year-old Shayla Orthner, was also arrested and charged with the same offences on July 20.

Both women are from North Battleford. Police confirmed last week that human remains found on July 12 near the city, which is about 140 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, were those of Laverdiere. She had been missing since May 12.

Laverdiere had been visiting Saskatchewan to attend the funeral of Tristen Nicholas Morningeagle Cook-Buckle, who was the victim of a homicide in Edmonton in April.

The Saskatchewan RCMP say they expect to make more arrests in relation to Laverdiere's death in the coming weeks.

Thomas will make her first court appearance at North Battleford Provincial Court on July 24 at 9:30 a.m. CST.