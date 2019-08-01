2 people accused in death of Tiki Laverdiere make first court appearance

Two people charged in connection to the death of Tiki Laverdiere appeared in North Battleford, Sask. provincial court Friday morning.

Nicole Cook, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in Laverdiere's death, along with kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and improperly interering with a human body.

Jesse Sangster, 23, has also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a murder vehicle. Both Cook and Sangster were arrested this week by police.

Both have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Aug. 30.

In May, Laverdiere disappeared while attending a funeral in North Battleford, Sask. Two months later, police confirmed they had found her body near the city.

Five people in total have now been charged in connection to her death.

In July, 18-year-old Brent Checkosis was charged with accessory to murder after the fact, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Several days earlier, RCMP also charged 27-year-old Shayla Orthner and 32-year-old Danita Thomas with first-degree murder, improperly interfering with human remains, kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.

Nicole Cook of Edmonton has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Tristen Nicholas Morningeagle Cook-Buckle can be seen with his mother, Nicole Cook, in this photo from Facebook. Tiki Laverdiere was in North Battleford in May for his funeral when she disappeared. (Nicole King/Facebook)

Cook is the mother of Tristen Morningeagle Cook-Buckle, was the man whose funeral Laverdiere was attending when she disappeared.

In a previous interview, Cook said she was a close friend of Laverdiere and asked whomever was responsible for her death to come forward.