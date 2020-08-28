10th person charged in connection with Tiki Laverdiere's death

A 10th person has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of Tiki Laverdiere, whose remains were found near North Battleford, Sask., in 2019.

Edmonton man Samuel Takakenew, 36, was arrested by the Edmonton Police Service on Aug. 26.

He had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after being charged by the Saskatchewan RCMP on Aug. 4 with accessory after the fact to murder.

Takakenew is the son of Mavis Takakenew, who was sentenced to 18 months behind bars including time served after pleading guilty to the same charge.

Mavis is the mother of Nicole Cook. Both are among 10 people charged in relation to Laverdiere's death.

Nikita Cook, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas, Jesse Sangster, Charles St. Savard and Soaring Eagle Whitstone are all charged with first-degree murder.

Brent Checkosis was sentenced to a total seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to accessory to murder after the fact.

Laverdiere, 25, was in North Battleford to attend a funeral at the Thunderchild First Nation when she disappeared around May 12, 2019.

On July 17, 2019, police confirmed that human remains found outside North Battleford belonged to Laverdiere.

Samuel Takakanew remains in police custody and will be returned to North Battleford to appear in provincial court early next week. A date and time has not been set.