RCMP arrest homicide suspect in death of Tiki Laverdiere
Nikita Cook was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant before her arrest
RCMP have arrested a woman wanted in connection with the death of 25-year-old Tiki Laverdiere.
On Friday, RCMP announced Nikita Sandra Cook was arrested by Edmonton police without incident.
She was in Edmonton at the time of her arrest and she's set to make her first court appearance in North Battleford on Aug. 19, 2019. She was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant at the time.
So far, eight people have been charged in connection to Laverdiere's death.
The young woman went missing in May after she travelled to Saskatchewan to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle on the Thunderchild First Nation.
In June, RCMP announced they were investigating her disappearance as a homicide, and an autopsy on July 16 determined a set of remains discovered outside of North Battleford belonged to Laverdiere.
Cook-Buckle's mother, Nicole Cook, has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death, alongside Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas, Soaring Eagle Whitstone and Cook.
A family member told CBC that Mavis Takakanew, 55, who was charged with accessory to murder after the fact on Thursday, is the mother of Nicole Cook.
Brent Checkosis and Jesse Sangster are also charged with accessory after the fact.
RCMP say the investigation into Laverdiere's death is ongoing.
