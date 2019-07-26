Sask. RCMP seeking black truck in Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere homicide investigation

Police are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle they say is connected to the homicide of Edmonton woman Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Laverdiere's remains were found near North Battleford, Sask., around July 12. Three people have been charged in relation to her death and police say they are expecting to make more arrests in the coming weeks.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit North said in a news release that the 1997 black Dodge Ram 1500 regular-cab pickup truck was stolen in North Battleford on May 2, 2019.

It has the Saskatchewan licence plate 333 KLC.

Police say the vehicle could be in the area of Moosomin First Nation or the community of Cochin, but that has not been confirmed.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit North is looking for this black truck as part of its homicide investigation into the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. (RCMP)

RCMP said the truck has a standard transmission, faded black paint and a white sticker across the top of the rear window.

3 charged so far

Laverdiere went missing in May after attending the funeral of Tristen Nicholas Morningeagle Cook-Buckle on the Thunderchild First Nation. Morningeagle was the victim of a homicide in Edmonton in April.

On July 22, RCMP charged 27-year-old Shayla Orthner with first-degree murder, improperly interfering with human remains, kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.

The next day, they laid the same charges against 32-year-old Danita Thomas.

Police say the truck has faded black paint and a white sticker across the top of the rear window. (RCMP)

On July 25, 18-year-old Brent Checkosis was charged with accessory to murder after the fact, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.