3rd person charged in death of Edmonton woman whose remains were found in Sask.

A third person has been arrested in connection with the killing of Edmonton woman Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, whose remains were found near North Battleford, Sask., earlier this month.

On Thursday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP's northern major crime unit arrested and charged 18-year-old Brent Checkosis.

He's been charged with accessory to murder after the fact, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

He's the third person to be charged in connection with the death since Laverdiere went missing in May.

RCMP declared her disappearance the result of foul play and said they would investigate it as a homicide.

She was in North Battleford for the funeral of Tristen Nicholas Morningeagle Cook-Buckle, who was the victim of a homicide in Edmonton in April.

On July 17, RCMP confirmed remains discovered outside of North Battleford a week earlier belonged to Laverdiere.

On July 22, RCMP charged 27-year-old Shayla Orthner with first-degree murder, improperly interfering with human remains, kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.

The next day, they laid the same charges against 32-year-old Danita Thomas.

In a message to CBC, Laverdiere's mother, Carol Laverdiere, said she's glad police have charged somebody and she's waiting for justice to be done.

Checkosis is set to make his first court appearance at North Battleford provincial court on Friday morning.

RCMP say due to the fact the investigation into to Laverdiere's death is ongoing, they will not be providing any interviews with media.

They say more arrests are expected to be made in the coming weeks.