Thunderstorms delaying Garth Brooks, Folk Fest concerts

Severe thunderstorms are delaying the Garth Brooks and Regina Folk Festival shows.

Evraz Place has closed the Mosaic Stadium gates in anticipation of another storm cell hitting the area.

"If you are not inside the stadium, but you are on the grounds … please make your way to the Brandt Centre as it is open for you to seek shelter as lightning approaches!" Evraz tweeted.

They said fans should remain in their vehicles or buses or find nearest shelter within the stadium until the next weather update.

The Garth Brooks concert is on hold because of stormy weather. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Evraz said the show would not start until the weather clears and fans are seated.

There are reports of a backlog of people waiting to get on buses to the concert.

People already in the stadium have been told to seek shelter on the second level concourse as well as the ramps.

Evraz started to show the Saskatchewan Roughriders game, but that game also entered into a weather delay.

The Folk Festival said they're not issuing an emergency evacuation from Victoria Park, but they are encouraging people to take shelter. Fans and staff can head over to the Cornwall Centre until the storm passes. They still expect the show to go ahead after the storm passes.