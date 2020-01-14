Three women charged with first-degree murder in death of La Ronge woman found by roadside before Christmas

Three women are in custody charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Sheena Billette of La Ronge.

Her body was found on the side of the highway north of La Ronge two days before Christmas.

RCMP are still searching for two suspects.

Sharise Kayseas-Sutherland, Telsa Mckenzie and Deborah Mckenzie were all arrested in La Ronge on Jan. 13. They are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

RCMP are still searching for Charlie Charles, who faces a first-degree murder charge, and Kandi Ratt, who is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.