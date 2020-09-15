Three Saskatoon schools report COVID-19 cases this week

Two more schools in Saskatoon have sent messages home to parents, confirming there have been positive COVID-19 case in their buildings.

Parents at École St. Peter and St. Joseph High School were notified of the positive cases on Monday.

The message does not state whether the positive case was in a staff member, a student or a teacher.

The two new cases are in addition to a third case at Holy Cross High School, where someone tested positive over the weekend.

As well, the Felix Le Chat day care has shut down after two cases were diagnosed. The day care is in the same building as as École canadienne-française - Pavillon Monique-Rousseau on Albert Avenue.

The letter tells parents that public health will be contacting all students and staff who may have been in contact with the infected person.

If public health does not contact them, it means their child has likely not been exposed, and that the risk of transmission is low for anyone who wasn't a close contact.

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Division said it is working with public health, which is doing contact tracing. The division plans to continue to have schools open and classes in-person with the safety measures it has in place.

On Monday, clinical microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau told CBC Radio's Blue Sky that we can expect more COVID cases with the return of school.

"We all have a role to play," Blondeau said. "If we don't, there will be a further escalation."

The letters reminded everyone at the school to go through their daily self-assessment checklist to make sure their child does not show up to school with symptoms.

As well, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is cautioning residents to keep their virtual households small as people return to school.

Shahab suggested people should keep their close contacts — anyone they're within two metres of, not including in a classroom setting — to about 10 people.

