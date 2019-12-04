16-year-old boy arrested in relation to online threat against Holy Cross High School

Saskatoon police say they have arrested a teen after threats against an eastside high school were made online.

The threats were made to Holy Cross High School in social media posts.

A 16-year-old male was taken into police custody, according to a news release.

Police said they believe there is no threat to public safety at this time and that the investigation was continuing.

The school sent a message to parents about the incident Wednesday morning.

"Late last night, threatening comments were made against the school on a social media platform," the message reads. "Police were contacted, who responded and neutralized the potential threat. They have indicated it is safe to come to school and will have a presence at the school this morning."

It went on to say the school is following threat assessment procedures and that if anyone sees or hears something that could affect the school they should report it.